Fiona Phillips’ husband Martin Frizzell says she no longer remembers significant dates after Alzheimer’s diagnosis
- Fiona Phillips' husband, Martin Frizell, provided an update on her "awful journey" with Alzheimer's, sharing a recent photo of the journalist.
- Phillips, a former GMTV presenter, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at 61 in 2022, having initially mistaken symptoms for menopause.
- Appearing on Lorraine, Frizell revealed that his wife no longer remembers significant holidays or events.
- He stated that the family is taking it "one day at a time" but emphasised that Phillips is still "very much with us".
- Frizell shared a photograph of Phillips in bed eating chocolate, jokingly adding that she would be annoyed about her hair colour.
