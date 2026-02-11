Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fiona Phillips’ husband Martin Frizzell says she no longer remembers significant dates after Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Fiona Phillips' husband shares Alzheimer's update with new photo
  • Fiona Phillips' husband, Martin Frizell, provided an update on her "awful journey" with Alzheimer's, sharing a recent photo of the journalist.
  • Phillips, a former GMTV presenter, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at 61 in 2022, having initially mistaken symptoms for menopause.
  • Appearing on Lorraine, Frizell revealed that his wife no longer remembers significant holidays or events.
  • He stated that the family is taking it "one day at a time" but emphasised that Phillips is still "very much with us".
  • Frizell shared a photograph of Phillips in bed eating chocolate, jokingly adding that she would be annoyed about her hair colour.
