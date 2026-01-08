Ten flight routes with the worst turbulence revealed
- Turbli.com has published its 2025 rankings of the airports and flight routes with the most turbulence in North America, based on data from NOAA and the Met Office.
- Turbulence is caused by warm air rising through cooler air, mountains or manmade structures disrupting air flow, and pockets of air moving in different directions.
- The flight route from Denver to Jackson, Wyoming, is listed as the most turbulent in North America, followed by Albuquerque to Denver.
- Jackson to Salt Lake City and Denver to Salt Lake City also made the top 10, followed by Bozeman to Denver and Boise to Bozeman.
- Bozeman to Salt Lake City, Albuquerque to Salt Lake City, Denver to Las Vegas, and Las Vegas to Salt Lake City rounded out the list.
- Globally, Santiago, Chile, is named the most turbulent airport, and the route from Mendoza, Argentina, to Santiago is the rockiest.