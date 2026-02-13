Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The historical reason Friday the 13th is considered superstitious

Video Player Placeholder
Origins of Friday the 13th
  • The first Friday the 13th of 2026 has arrived, a date widely associated with bad luck, with this year featuring three such dates in February, March, and November.
  • The superstition is commonly believed to originate from the Last Supper, where 13 individuals, including Jesus and his betrayer Judas Iscariot, were present before Christ's crucifixion on Good Friday.
  • Another historical theory traces the bad luck to King Philip IV of France's arrest of hundreds of Knights Templar on Friday, 13 October 1307.
  • The Knights Templar were apprehended under false allegations, tortured, and many were later burnt at the stake, with their Grand Master, Jacques de Molay, reportedly cursing his persecutors.
  • The irrational fear of this date is known as paraskevidekatriaphobia, while other cultures consider different dates unlucky, such as Tuesday the 13th or Friday the 17th.
