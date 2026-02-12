Thousands of ground beef products recalled over contamination concerns
- CS Beef Packers, LLC, based in Kuna, Idaho, has announced the recall of approximately 22,912 pounds of raw ground beef products.
- The recall is due to potential contamination with E. coli O145, a bacterium that can cause severe foodborne illness.
- The affected products, produced on January 14, 2026, include three different ground beef items with specific case codes and the establishment number "EST. 630".
- The recalled beef was shipped to food distributors in California, Idaho and Oregon for further distribution to foodservice locations.
- Consumers are advised to dispose of the ground beef immediately or return it for a refund, although no illnesses have been reported to date.
