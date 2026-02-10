Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kaley Cuoco calls this relationship hack the ‘best decision ever made’ with fiancé

Kaley Cuoco is 'super happy' with Tom Pelphrey
  • Kaley Cuoco revealed that she and her fiancé, Tom Pelphrey, sleep in separate rooms due to their differing sleep schedules and the presence of their rescue dogs.
  • Cuoco explained on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast that Pelphrey, a night owl, struggled with being disturbed, leading him to move to the guest room.
  • Despite initial concerns about public perception, Cuoco stated that the arrangement has made them “much happier people” and was the “best decision” they ever made.
  • The couple, who welcomed their daughter Matilda in 2023, found that this setup allows them both to get better rest without disturbing each other.
  • Their decision reflects a growing trend known as “sleep divorce,” with studies indicating that a significant number of people prefer sleeping alone for improved rest.
