Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders star announces cancer diagnosis
- Kelli Finglass, director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and star of "America's Sweethearts", has announced her diagnosis with skin cancer.
- She discovered a cancerous mole on her forehead during a routine skin check, which she had scheduled before undergoing cosmetic treatments.
- Finglass has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), a common type of skin cancer frequently found on sun-exposed areas.
- She expressed her gratitude that the cancer was detected early.
- Finglass issued a stern warning to her fans, urging them to prioritise skin health and ensure they get regular skin checks.
