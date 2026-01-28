When Kpop Demon Hunter dolls will hit shelves as pre-sale gets underway
- KPop Demon Hunters fans can now preorder new Mattel dolls inspired by the hit series, and toy collections based on the film are expected to be released throughout the year.
- The animated feature became Netflix's most popular film with over 500 million views, a popularity Mattel initially underestimated, missing the holiday shopping season.
- The new toys, including singing dolls and items across brands like American Girl, Polly Pocket and UNO, will begin rolling out this summer, with some products available in autumn.
- Roberto Stanichi, Mattel’s chief global brand officer, stated the company believes the franchise has "evergreen potential" and will release various assortments.
- This initiative is part of Mattel's broader strategy to reposition itself as a global entertainment player, leveraging its intellectual properties through Hollywood collaborations, following the success of the Barbie film.