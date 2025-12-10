Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What you need to know about London’s flying taxi plan

  • British aerospace company Vertical Aerospace announced plans for electric flying taxis, named Valo, to operate in London as early as 2028.
  • The Valo aircraft is designed to carry up to six passengers, fly up to 100 miles at speeds of 150mph, and aims for regulatory approval within three years.
  • Initial commercial routes are expected to connect London airports like Gatwick and Heathrow with city centres, including Canary Wharf, Cambridge, and Oxford.
  • A full-scale prototype of the Valo aircraft will be displayed at an open house event in Canary Wharf this Wednesday.
  • Vertical Aerospace anticipates the service will initially be a premium offering but aims for it to become as affordable as an Uber ride as production scales.
