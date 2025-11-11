The rise of ‘Mar-a-Lago face’ and why some plastic surgeons are refusing requests
- Washington D.C. plastic surgeons have reported a significant increase in patients seeking a "Mar-a-Lago face" since Donald Trump's return to office in January.
- This new aesthetic involves bolder, more obvious cosmetic enhancements such as prominent lip fillers, taut foreheads, and plump cheeks, a departure from previously preferred subtle procedures.
- The "Mar-a-Lago face" reflects the maximalist style associated with Trump and his inner circle, particularly those from Palm Beach.
- While popular treatments include lip fillers and wrinkle treatments, some surgeons, like Anita Kulkarni, have declined clients requesting this "more done look" due to safety concerns or differing aesthetic philosophies.
- The trend is notably prevalent among Republican political clients, with men often seeking procedures to appear "younger" and "more virile."