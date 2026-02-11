Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince William takes on eSports gaming and football in Saudi Arabia visit

  • The Prince of Wales visited Saudi Arabia for discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
  • During his trip, Prince William engaged in football with young female players at Misk Sports City in Riyadh.
  • He also took part in an eSports tournament, playing Rocket League against Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saudat, Chairman of the Saudi eSports federation.
  • The visit showcased Prince William's interaction with local youth and digital entertainment.
  • Prince William has previously mentioned monitoring his children's screen time, including Prince George's interest in video games.
