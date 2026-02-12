Fast food chain surprises fans with latest kitchen change
- Steak 'n Shake announced it is removing all microwaves from its U.S. restaurants by April 15, aiming to improve food quality through traditional cooking methods.
- The announcement on X surprised many customers, who questioned what food items were previously prepared using microwaves.
- This move is part of several recent changes by the restaurant chain, which is known for its steakburgers and milkshakes.
- Last month, Steak 'n Shake also revealed it would offer a Bitcoin bonus of $0.21 for every hour worked to hourly employees at company-operated restaurants.
- Employees will be able to access their accumulated Bitcoin after a two-year vesting period, reflecting a broader modernisation strategy that includes a shrinking U.S.r footprint and a shift to a franchise-partner model.
