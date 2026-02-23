Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What is Tourette’s syndrome and how to support someone with the condition

  • Tourette's Syndrome (TS) is a complex, inherited neurological condition affecting over 300,000 people in the UK, with involuntary swearing occurring in only 10-20 per cent of cases.
  • The primary features of TS are tics, which are involuntary sounds and movements, and many individuals also experience co-occurring conditions like ADHD, OCD, anxiety, and physical pain from their tics.
  • According to the charity Tourette’s Action, at least 75 per cent of people with TS conceal it due to fear of discrimination.
  • Emma McNally, CEO of Tourettes Action, advises that verbal tics are not a reflection of someone's thoughts, and people should avoid drawing attention to tics or making assumptions.
  • She also recommends being understanding, asking questions politely, not staring, and giving space to those struggling, while setting a good example for children.
