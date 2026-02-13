Celebrity Traitors winner reveals plan to buy a castle: ‘I fancy a move’
- Comedian Alan Carr revealed on The Jonathan Ross Show that he is experiencing a "midlife crisis" and is searching for a castle to purchase, describing himself as being in his "turret era".
- Carr, who recently won Celebrity Traitors, was inspired by his time in The Traitors castle and envisions his new home having animals, a community feel and guests enjoying cream teas.
- The 50-year-old entertainer expressed feeling lonely in his current residence and desires a place where people can visit and interact with animals.
- His quest to find, buy and manage a historic castle will be documented in a new Disney+ series titled Castle Man.
- Carr also shared an anecdote about being recognised in the U.S. following his Celebrity Traitors win, with people jokingly asking if he had "murdered today".
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks