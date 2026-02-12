Actor turned into ‘AI minister’ without her consent
- Albanian actress Anila Bisha is suing the country's government for allegedly using her face and voice for its artificial intelligence minister, Diella, without her full knowledge or consent.
- Diella was launched last year by Prime Minister Edi Rama, described as the world's first AI minister, tasked with ensuring corruption-free public procurement.
- Bisha said she signed a contract for her likeness to be used on the government's e-Albania platform but states she was never informed of plans for an AI minister.
- She has filed a formal request through an administrative court, demanding the immediate cessation of her image and voice's use for Diella.
- Bisha's legal team plans to pursue a formal lawsuit for damages and compensation, asserting that an individual's identity cannot be used without their explicit permission.
