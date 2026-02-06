Nearly half of India’s aircraft have recurring faults, shock report finds
- Data presented in the Indian parliament revealed that nearly half of all commercial aircraft inspected across India's airlines have recurring technical defects.
- The Air India Group, encompassing the main flag carrier and Air India Express, had the highest proportion, with 191 out of 267 aircraft (over 70%) flagged for repetitive issues.
- Civil Aviation Minister Murlidhar Mohol presented these figures in the Lok Sabha, based on inspections conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation since January last year.
- An Air India official stated that most identified defects were lower-priority Category D items, such as seats and screens, and were not critical to flight safety.
- The disclosure follows a period of increased scrutiny in India's aviation sector, marked by recent high-profile safety and operational incidents.
