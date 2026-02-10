AirAsia hit with legal action over street art dispute
- Street artist Ernest Zacharevic has initiated legal proceedings against AirAsia and its holding company, Capital A Berhad, in the Kuala Lumpur high court.
- The lawsuit claims AirAsia reproduced his prominent 2012 mural, Kids on Bicycle, on the livery of a commercial aircraft and utilised it in various marketing campaigns without his consent.
- Zacharevic became aware of his artwork on an AirAsia plane in October 2024, prompting initial discussions with the airline, which have since concluded.
- He is alleging copyright and moral rights infringement, passing off, and unlawful interference with his trade, noting previous instances of unauthorised use dating back to 2016.
- Beyond financial redress, Zacharevic is seeking legal affirmation of artists' control over the commercialisation of their creations and fair remuneration when corporate entities profit from their work.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks