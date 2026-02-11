Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alex Murdaugh tries to convince Supreme Court he didn’t kill his family

Alex Murdaugh addresses his victims at sentencing for financial crimes
  • Alex Murdaugh's legal team has urged the South Carolina Supreme Court to overturn his murder convictions, arguing that a court clerk improperly influenced the jury.
  • Defence attorneys claim former Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca "Becky" Hill tainted the jury by making comments about Murdaugh's demeanour and testimony during his 2023 trial.
  • Hill, who resigned and later pleaded guilty to perjury and obstruction of justice in a separate case, allegedly sought to promote a book she was writing about the trial.
  • Prosecutors acknowledged Hill's actions were "improper" but contended they were fleeting and insignificant, given the overwhelming evidence against Murdaugh.
  • The South Carolina Supreme Court will deliberate privately, with a written opinion expected in weeks or months; Murdaugh would remain imprisoned for federal financial crimes even if his murder convictions are overturned.
