Police and prosecutors hold talks over Andrew-Epstein allegations
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing a police investigation over allegations he shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- Thames Valley Police is leading the ongoing assessment into potential misconduct in public office.
- The force is currently in discussions with specialist prosecutors from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) regarding the allegations.
- The allegations specifically relate to documents found within the United States Department of Justice's Epstein Files.
- Police are evaluating information to determine if a criminal offence is suspected and whether a full investigation is required, aiming to progress as quickly as possible.
