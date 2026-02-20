Police speaking to Andrew’s protection officers as part of Epstein investigation
- Metropolitan Police are asking former close protection officers of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to consider if they witnessed anything relevant to their review of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
- This action follows suggestions that London airports may have been used for human trafficking and sexual exploitation, as revealed in newly released US court documents.
- The force is currently assessing this information and seeking further details from law enforcement partners, including those in the United States.
- Officers are being asked to share any information they saw or heard during their service that could assist the ongoing reviews.
- While extensive media reporting exists, no new criminal allegations regarding sexual offences within the Met's jurisdiction have been made, and the force urges anyone with relevant information to come forward.
