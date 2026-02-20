Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could be removed from line of succession

Starmer says 'nobody above the law' over Andrew allegations
  • The Government is considering legislation to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession once police conclude their investigation.
  • An Act of Parliament would be required for this change, along with the agreement of other countries sharing the UK monarch.
  • The former prince is eighth in line to the throne despite having his Duke of York title - the highest rank in the British peerage - relinquished last October and the title of prince and the style of Royal Highness (HRH) removed in November as the Epstein scandal began to unfold.
  • Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, held for 11 hours, and released under investigation.
  • His arrest follows allegations made against him after the release of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
