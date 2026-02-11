Turkey butcher jailed for murdering ex-girlfriend and cutting up her body
- Anna Podedworna, a 40-year-old turkey butcher, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of her girlfriend, Izabela Zablocka.
- Podedworna killed Ms Zablocka over 15 years ago, dismembered her body, and buried her in a "filthy, makeshift grave" in the garden of their Derby home.
- Ms Zablocka's remains were discovered by police last June beneath concrete hardstanding, after she had stopped contacting her family in August 2010.
- Podedworna, who worked as a skilled butcher, was convicted of murder, preventing a lawful burial, and perverting the course of justice after a three-week trial.
- The court heard Podedworna claimed self-defence, stating she hit Ms Zablocka with a horse figurine, but then dismembered and buried the body instead of calling for help.
