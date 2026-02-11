Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Turkey butcher jailed for murdering ex-girlfriend and cutting up her body

Butcher arrested after killing ex-girlfriend and cutting body in half
  • Anna Podedworna, a 40-year-old turkey butcher, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of her girlfriend, Izabela Zablocka.
  • Podedworna killed Ms Zablocka over 15 years ago, dismembered her body, and buried her in a "filthy, makeshift grave" in the garden of their Derby home.
  • Ms Zablocka's remains were discovered by police last June beneath concrete hardstanding, after she had stopped contacting her family in August 2010.
  • Podedworna, who worked as a skilled butcher, was convicted of murder, preventing a lawful burial, and perverting the course of justice after a three-week trial.
  • The court heard Podedworna claimed self-defence, stating she hit Ms Zablocka with a horse figurine, but then dismembered and buried the body instead of calling for help.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in