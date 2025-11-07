Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal boss heaps praise on ex-player ahead of Sunderland meeting

Arteta on facing Xhaka at Sunderland
  • Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager, believes former captain Granit Xhaka has the potential to become a "great coach" in the future.
  • Xhaka started his coaching badges during his tenure at Arsenal, inspiring other players to pursue similar qualifications.
  • Arteta reluctantly allowed Xhaka to depart Arsenal in 2023, and the midfielder is currently thriving for newly-promoted Sunderland.
  • Several Arsenal players, including Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny, have also begun their coaching qualifications under Arteta's management.
  • Arteta is optimistic that Arsenal's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace, scheduled just two days after a match against Everton, can be rescheduled to alleviate fixture congestion.
