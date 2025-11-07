Arsenal boss heaps praise on ex-player ahead of Sunderland meeting
- Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager, believes former captain Granit Xhaka has the potential to become a "great coach" in the future.
- Xhaka started his coaching badges during his tenure at Arsenal, inspiring other players to pursue similar qualifications.
- Arteta reluctantly allowed Xhaka to depart Arsenal in 2023, and the midfielder is currently thriving for newly-promoted Sunderland.
- Several Arsenal players, including Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny, have also begun their coaching qualifications under Arteta's management.
- Arteta is optimistic that Arsenal's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace, scheduled just two days after a match against Everton, can be rescheduled to alleviate fixture congestion.