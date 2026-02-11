Starmer accused by Badenoch of ‘stuffing government with paedophile apologists’
- Kemi Badenoch accused Sir Keir Starmer of appointing "hypocrites and paedophile apologists" to government during Prime Minister’s Questions.
- She referenced Sir Keir's former communications chief, Lord Matthew Doyle, who had the Labour whip removed for campaigning for a councillor convicted of possessing indecent images of children.
- Lord Doyle, who apologised for his 2017 actions, is now facing calls to lose his peerage, including from Labour Party chair Anna Turley.
- The Prime Minister responded by defending his own leadership and criticising Sir Keir for being "too weak" to remove Liz Truss from her party, contrasting it with his own actions.
- Sir Keir is reportedly planning further changes to his No 10 operation, with top civil servant Sir Chris Wormald rumoured to be departing.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks