Who is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh has new PM as nationalists claims landslide victory
- The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has claimed a landslide victory in the country’s first election since the 2024 student-led uprising that led to Sheikh Hasina's ouster.
- Tarique Rahman, son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, is set to become prime minister on 17 February, having returned from 17 years of self-exile in London.
- The BNP secured an overwhelming two-thirds majority, winning 209 seats in the 300-member parliament, with a voter turnout exceeding 60 per cent.
- Both the United States and India have congratulated Mr Rahman and the BNP on their electoral success, with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing a desire to strengthen bilateral ties.
- Sheikh Hasina, whose Awami League party was banned from the election, denounced the vote as a 'carefully planned farce' and called for its cancellation.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks