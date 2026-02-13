BBC Question Time crowd cheers as MP takes aim at Nadine Dorries’s immigration stance
- The BBC Question Time audience applauded after Reform UK's Nadine Dorries was criticised for her stance on immigration.
- Dorries, a former Conservative minister, defended Sir Jim Ratcliffe's claim that Britain has been 'colonised' by migrants.
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe incorrectly stated that the UK population had increased by 12 million since 2020; the actual rise is an estimated 2.7 million.
- Despite acknowledging Sir Jim's numerical error and 'poor choice of words', Dorries maintained he 'got his point across'.
- Green Party MP Ellie Chowns countered, arguing that inequality and government failures, rather than immigration, are the root causes of the country's problems.
