Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

BBC Question Time crowd cheers as MP takes aim at Nadine Dorries’s immigration stance

  • The BBC Question Time audience applauded after Reform UK's Nadine Dorries was criticised for her stance on immigration.
  • Dorries, a former Conservative minister, defended Sir Jim Ratcliffe's claim that Britain has been 'colonised' by migrants.
  • Sir Jim Ratcliffe incorrectly stated that the UK population had increased by 12 million since 2020; the actual rise is an estimated 2.7 million.
  • Despite acknowledging Sir Jim's numerical error and 'poor choice of words', Dorries maintained he 'got his point across'.
  • Green Party MP Ellie Chowns countered, arguing that inequality and government failures, rather than immigration, are the root causes of the country's problems.
