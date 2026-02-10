Teen arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Brent school stabbings
- A 13-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two boys, one 12 and one 13, were stabbed at a school in Brent, northwest London, the Metropolitan Police have said.
- Officers were called to Kingsbury High School in Bacon Lane at 12.40pm on Tuesday to reports that a 13-year-old boy had been stabbed.
- When they arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy who had also been stabbed.
- The London Ambulance Service said one boy was taken to a major trauma centre, while the other went to hospital.
- Both injured boys are in a serious condition and receiving urgent care, said Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks