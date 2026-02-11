Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK steps up troops in Norway to deter Putin

  • Britain is set to double its troop presence in Norway from 1,000 to 2,000 over the next three years to bolster High North defences against Russia.
  • Defence Secretary John Healey stated that Russia poses the greatest threat to Arctic and High North security since the Cold War, citing Vladimir Putin's re-establishment of military presence.
  • The UK will participate in Nato’s Arctic Sentry mission and deploy 1,500 commandos for Exercise Cold Response in March, with further UK-led exercises planned for September.
  • General Sir Nick Carter, a former head of the armed forces, urged greater European cooperation to deter Russia and support Ukraine, highlighting the risk of Russian sabotage.
  • Mr Healey will join Nato counterparts in Brussels to discuss these proposals, emphasising the UK's commitment to protecting the Arctic and scaling up joint exercises with allies.
