Bulletin AM briefing: Trump revokes key climate change ruling and this morning’s other top stories
- Here are five of this morning’s biggest stories.
- Trump reverses findings that tie greenhouse gases to climate change.
- Weather warnings for snow and ice in effect across parts of the UK.
- UK’s top civil servant quits Number 10 - all you need to know.
- FBI releases new details on suspect in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.
- Sarah Ferguson opened up on ‘demoralising’ debt to Jeffrey Epstein, emails show.
