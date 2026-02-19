Bulletin PM briefing: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested – five things you need to know
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested by police on Thursday morning – here are five things you need to know.
- Police arrive at Andrew’s former Royal Lodge home as King expresses ‘deepest concern’.
- Andrew ‘was never a prince’ say Virginia Giuffre’s family after police arrest.
- How long can Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor be held by police after arrest?
- Andrew first senior British royal to be arrested since King Charles I in 1647.
- What is Misconduct in Public Office? Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest explained.
