Bulletin PM briefing: Outrage at Ratcliffe comments, Trump v BBC and ‘wicked’ abuser jailed
- In case you missed them – here are five of today’s biggest stories.
- Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe apologises for ‘colonised by immigrants’ comments.
- Donald Trump’s libel case against the BBC is going to trial – here’s when.
- ‘Utterly wicked’ nursery worker who sexually abused children is jailed for 18 years.
- Starmer was aware Lord Doyle backed paedophile, ex-comms chief admits.
- ICE surge to end in Minnesota after months of deadly protests.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks