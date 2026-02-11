Bulletin PM briefing: Epstein’s chilling emails unredacted and school shooting horror
- Here are five of the day’s biggest stories in case you missed them.
- Epstein’s chilling emails with Emirati billionaire revealed in unredacted files.
- Starmer accused by Badenoch of ‘stuffing government with paedophile apologists’.
- Bondi won’t look at Epstein survivors as lawmakers grill over file release.
- Student describes ‘surreal’ moment of mass shooting at school in Canada.
- Lucy Harrison ‘unlawfully killed’ after father shot her in chest, coroner rules.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks