Bulletin PM briefing: Farage criticised, Ukraine peace talks and avalanche footage
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories in case you missed them.
- ‘Divisive’ Farage slammed for claiming Equality Act is making middle-class white men unemployed.
- Ukraine peace talks end abruptly as Zelensky criticises Trump.
- UK police urge anyone with information on Epstein’s crimes to come forward.
- Iran shuts vital shipping route for first time in decades – here’s why.
- Moment avalanche ploughs down mountain in Alps as skiers watch on in shock.
