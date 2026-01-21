Bulletin world briefing: Ukraine suffers big freeze and US claims it used ‘sonic weapon’
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Did the US use a mystery ‘sonic weapon’ during Maduro’s capture?
- Ukraine suffers grim winter freeze as Russian attacks hit energy supplies
- Germany arrests woman accused of giving information to Russian agent
- How a piece of metal could solve mystery of fatal Spanish train crash
- Why bear attacks are rising in this ageing mountain community