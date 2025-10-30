Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Young girl chased to her front door by suspected home invaders in California

Quick-thinking young girl thwarts home invasion in Bay Area
  • A young girl in Union City, California, prevented an attempted home invasion after she spotted a group of masked, armed suspects.
  • On Friday, 24 October, surveillance footage showed the girl leaving her house when she noticed four suspects exiting a white Ford Taurus.
  • She quickly ran back inside her home, pursued by the suspects, and alerted her family to call the police.
  • The suspects subsequently left the scene after being confronted by residents.
  • Union City Police have since launched an investigation.
