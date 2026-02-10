Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Students unearth ‘execution pit’ near major UK city

Decapitated heads found in the mass grave
Decapitated heads found in the mass grave (Cambridge Archaeological Unit/David Matzliach)
  • Cambridge University students on a training dig unearthed a Viking-era mass grave near Cambridge, containing the dismembered remains of at least 10 individuals.
  • One notable discovery was an "extremely tall" man, aged between 17 and 24, who stood 6ft 5in, significantly above the average height for the period.
  • This tall individual's skull showed evidence of trepanation, an ancient brain surgery, possibly performed to alleviate headaches caused by a hormone-related growth condition like gigantism.
  • The remains, some dismembered and others fully articulated, suggest the individuals were victims of "terrible violence and perhaps an execution" around the 9th century AD.
  • Archaeologists believe the mass burial is linked to the conflicts between Saxons and Vikings, as Cambridgeshire was a frontier zone during that period.
