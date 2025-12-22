Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Activists dressed as Santas and Elves steal food to ‘give to poor’ in Robin Hood-style protest

Activists dressed as Santa Claus and Elves steal food from a supermarket
  • A group of activists known as Robins des ruelles stole C$3,000 (£1,623) worth of items from a supermarket in Montreal, Canada.
  • Dressed as Santa Claus and Elves, the group carried out the theft to highlight the ongoing cost of living crisis.
  • They posted footage online, stating that businesses are holding vital needs hostage and are the true 'thieves'.
  • The name 'Robins des ruelles' translates to 'Robins of the Alleys', referencing the folklore outlaw who steals from the rich to give to the poor.
  • The stolen food was later distributed, with some placed under a Christmas tree in a public square and the rest given to community fridges.
