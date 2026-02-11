Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Student describes ‘surreal’ moment of mass shooting at school in Canada

Tumbler Ridge: Multiple dead after mass shooting at school
  • At least 10 people have died and over 25 are injured following a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on Tuesday.
  • The incident, which included six fatalities at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, is being described as one of Canada’s worst mass shootings.
  • The death toll includes the suspect, identified as a woman, in the small town located 600 miles north of Vancouver.
  • Darian Quist, a Grade 12 student at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, described the situation as "almost surreal" and urged the community to "hold each other close".
  • Quist told CBC News that the "reality of it all is starting to set in", likening the experience to something he had only seen on television.
In full

