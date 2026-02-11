Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Canada school shooting leaves nine dead as female suspect is identified

Video Player Placeholder
Attacker kills at least nine and injures dozens in British Columbia school shooting
  • A school shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, Canada, resulted in nine fatalities and 27 injuries.
  • The shooter, initially described as a 'female in a dress with brown hair', was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, bringing the total death toll to ten.
  • Two of the victims were killed at a nearby residence, with police investigating a potential link to the school attack.
  • Police responded within minutes to the incident, which began around 1:20 pm on Tuesday, and later confirmed no ongoing threat.
  • The motive behind the attack in the remote, tight-knit community of Tumbler Ridge remains unknown as investigations continue.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in