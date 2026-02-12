Another CBS Evening News producer quits over Bari Weiss’s leadership
- Alicia Hastey, a CBS Evening News producer of four years, is taking a buyout from the company, citing "fear and uncertainty" under new leadership.
- Hastey stated that under Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, stories are now prioritized based on ideological expectations rather than journalistic merit, leading to self-censorship among staff.
- She is one of six producers and approximately 11 staffers reportedly leaving CBS Evening News due to the changes implemented by Weiss.
- Since her appointment, Weiss has aimed to give the program a more conservative voice, including pro-Trump segments, which has coincided with declining ratings.
- Hastey's farewell note referenced Walter Cronkite's emphasis on fair, accurate, and unbiased journalism, contrasting it with the current editorial direction.
