Another CBS Evening News producer quits over Bari Weiss’s leadership

CBS Mornings airs report on Bari Weiss spiking a 60 Minutes story on CECOT
  • Alicia Hastey, a CBS Evening News producer of four years, is taking a buyout from the company, citing "fear and uncertainty" under new leadership.
  • Hastey stated that under Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, stories are now prioritized based on ideological expectations rather than journalistic merit, leading to self-censorship among staff.
  • She is one of six producers and approximately 11 staffers reportedly leaving CBS Evening News due to the changes implemented by Weiss.
  • Since her appointment, Weiss has aimed to give the program a more conservative voice, including pro-Trump segments, which has coincided with declining ratings.
  • Hastey's farewell note referenced Walter Cronkite's emphasis on fair, accurate, and unbiased journalism, contrasting it with the current editorial direction.
