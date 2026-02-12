Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Travelers warned against visiting tourist hotspot

What is Nipah virus? UK health chiefs issue warning
  • The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a "level 2" travel advisory for the Seychelles islands.
  • This warning is in response to an outbreak of chikungunya, a viral disease transmitted to humans by mosquitoes.
  • Chikungunya symptoms include fever, severe joint pain, head and muscle aches, and fatigue, though it cannot spread from person to person.
  • The CDC recommends travellers to the Seychelles get a chikungunya vaccine before their trip, and advises pregnant women to consider postponing travel.
  • Similar Level 2 advisories for chikungunya outbreaks have also been issued for Bolivia, Suriname, Sri Lanka, and Cuba.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in