What to know about Child Trust Funds – and if you are owed thousands

Hundreds of thousands of young adults in the UK are missing out on an average of £2,242 from unclaimed Child Trust Funds, HMRC says
Hundreds of thousands of young adults in the UK are missing out on an average of £2,242 from unclaimed Child Trust Funds, HMRC says (Alamy/PA)
  • Over 750,000 young adults in the UK are currently missing out on an average of £2,242 from unclaimed Child Trust Funds (CTFs), according to HMRC.
  • CTFs are long-term, tax-free savings accounts established by the government for children born between 1 September 2002 and 2 January 2011, with an initial deposit of £250 or £500.
  • Young people can take control of their CTF at age 16 and withdraw the funds when they turn 18, with many accounts growing significantly due to interest.
  • HMRC advises individuals to use the free Gov.uk service or The Share Foundation's tool to locate lost CTFs, warning against third-party agents who charge high fees.
  • Once accessed, the funds can be withdrawn for various uses, such as education or housing, or transferred into an adult ISA without affecting the annual allowance.
