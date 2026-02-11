What to know about Child Trust Funds – and if you are owed thousands
- Over 750,000 young adults in the UK are currently missing out on an average of £2,242 from unclaimed Child Trust Funds (CTFs), according to HMRC.
- CTFs are long-term, tax-free savings accounts established by the government for children born between 1 September 2002 and 2 January 2011, with an initial deposit of £250 or £500.
- Young people can take control of their CTF at age 16 and withdraw the funds when they turn 18, with many accounts growing significantly due to interest.
- HMRC advises individuals to use the free Gov.uk service or The Share Foundation's tool to locate lost CTFs, warning against third-party agents who charge high fees.
- Once accessed, the funds can be withdrawn for various uses, such as education or housing, or transferred into an adult ISA without affecting the annual allowance.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks