UK’s top civil servant quits Number 10 - all you need to know

  • Sir Chris Wormald is stepping down as Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet Secretary by mutual agreement with the Prime Minister.
  • His departure follows the Prime Minister's aim to reset his Downing Street operation after controversies regarding recent appointments.
  • Sir Keir Starmer expressed gratitude for Sir Chris's extensive public service career, which spanned over 35 years.
  • Sir Chris held the Cabinet Secretary position for 14 months, having previously served in various senior civil service roles since 1991.
  • Dame Antonia Romeo, the Home Office permanent secretary, is rumoured to be his potential successor.
