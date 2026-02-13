CNN’s Kaitlan Collins praises Karoline Leavitt for defending her
- CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins recalled an incident during a 2025 trip to Saudi Arabia with Donald Trump.
- Collins stated that Saudi Royal Guard attempted to prevent her from entering a press event after she shouted a question at Trump.
- Karoline Leavitt, then White House press secretary, intervened to defend Collins, insisting she be allowed to attend the event.
- Collins shared this account on the 'Absolutely Not' podcast.
- The reporter also noted previous instances of Trump criticising her, including a comment about her not smiling when questioning him on the Epstein files.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks