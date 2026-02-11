UK hit with cold weather alert as Met Office forecasts freezing temperatures
- The UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow cold weather health alert for large parts of the UK from Friday to Monday, indicating a greater risk to vulnerable people.
- Temperatures are forecast to drop below zero in some areas, potentially reaching -4C in Cumnock, East Ayrshire, affecting major cities across the country.
- New snow and ice warnings have been issued for Scotland on Thursday and Friday, with up to 10cm of snow possible on hills above 300 metres.
- Existing rain warnings for western and eastern Scotland are in force until midnight on Wednesday, with heavy rainfall expected to cause potential travel disruptions and flooding.
- Numerous flood warnings and alerts remain active across England and Scotland, with ongoing groundwater flooding anticipated in parts of Dorset, Wiltshire, Hampshire, and West Sussex.
