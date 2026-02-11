Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Co-op defends senior leadership after reports of ‘toxic’ working environment

Anna Wise
The Co-op has defended its culture and the behaviour of its bosses
The Co-op has defended its culture and the behaviour of its bosses (PA Media)
  • Co-op has defended its corporate culture and senior executive conduct following reports of a "toxic" working environment among managers.
  • The grocery chain stated it does not believe these criticisms reflect the views of its broader leadership and colleagues.
  • A letter reportedly sent to the Co-op board last month, and BBC reports, detailed complaints of a "fear and alienation" culture, with senior staff afraid to raise concerns.
  • Concerns were reportedly linked to organisational changes made after a major cyberattack last year, which impacted sales by over £200 million.
  • The Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw) also expressed criticism of some business decisions and encouraged Co-op colleagues to join the union to have their concerns addressed.
