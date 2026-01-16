West Midlands police chief retires over handling of Maccabi fan ban
- Chief Constable Craig Guildford of West Midlands Police has announced his immediate retirement following intense criticism over his handling of a ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans.
- His departure comes after a damning report found he exaggerated evidence and included inaccuracies, such as an 'AI hallucination', to justify barring Israeli fans from a Europa League match.
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood had previously expressed her 'no confidence' in Mr Guildford, stating his decision to step down was 'the right thing to do'.
- The report highlighted a 'catalogue of failings' that have harmed trust in West Midlands Police, according to the Home Secretary.
- West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster welcomed the decision, appointing Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green as the acting chief constable.