High percentage of US workers have cried at work, study finds
- A survey by AI resume builder Resume Now revealed that 39 per cent of US employees have cried at work, with 14 per cent reporting multiple instances.
- The study of 1,018 adults concluded that emotional strain is a defining feature of the modern employee experience, affecting productivity and morale.
- Over half of employees expressed concern about job loss without clear performance issues, contributing to widespread workplace dissatisfaction.
- Federal Reserve data showed that the quitting rate in December 2025 was almost double the layoff rate, indicating underlying discontent among the workforce.
- Duke University's personal assistance service advises self-care routines for employees, including relying on support systems, maintaining healthy habits, and seeking professional mental health assistance for overwhelming events.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks