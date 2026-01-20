Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police officers scarred for life following riot training drill

Undated handout photo issued by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) of a petrol bomb
Undated handout photo issued by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) of a petrol bomb (HSE)
  • Derbyshire Constabulary has been fined £60,000 after four officers sustained burns from petrol bombs during a riot training exercise in February 2021.
  • The incident, which occurred at a training centre in Rotherham, saw officers exposed to “significant and avoidable risks” during a simulated public disorder exercise.
  • Four officers suffered burns to their lower bodies, with three requiring hospital treatment, resulting in permanent scarring and psychological harm.
  • The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the force failed to provide adequate information on PPE, conduct suitable risk assessments for petrol bomb deployment, and implement safe systems of work.
  • Derbyshire Constabulary pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety law and was ordered to pay £9,470 in costs, with Chief Constable Rachel Swann acknowledging the failure to regularly review and update risk assessments.
