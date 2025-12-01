Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Donald Trump insults female reporter after being questioned over ‘perfect’ MRI results

Donald Trump hit out at a female reporter on Sunday
Donald Trump hit out at a female reporter on Sunday (AP)
  • Donald Trump insulted a female reporter on Air Force One after she questioned him about his MRI results on Sunday, claiming she would be “incapable” of acing a cognitive test he had taken.
  • The incident occurred as Trump returned from his Mar-a-Lago estate, following calls from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for him to release his MRI results.
  • Trump reiterated his claim that he had “aced” a cognitive test and stated his MRI results were “perfect”, despite not knowing what part of his body the scan examined.
  • Governor Walz had raised concerns about Trump's “fading physically” and his “mental capacity” after Trump used a mental health slur against him on Truth Social.
  • This exchange is part of a recent pattern of Trump's vitriolic attacks on female reporters, including Nancy Cordes, Katie Rogers, and Catherine Lucey.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in