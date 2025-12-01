Donald Trump insults female reporter after being questioned over ‘perfect’ MRI results
- Donald Trump insulted a female reporter on Air Force One after she questioned him about his MRI results on Sunday, claiming she would be “incapable” of acing a cognitive test he had taken.
- The incident occurred as Trump returned from his Mar-a-Lago estate, following calls from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for him to release his MRI results.
- Trump reiterated his claim that he had “aced” a cognitive test and stated his MRI results were “perfect”, despite not knowing what part of his body the scan examined.
- Governor Walz had raised concerns about Trump's “fading physically” and his “mental capacity” after Trump used a mental health slur against him on Truth Social.
- This exchange is part of a recent pattern of Trump's vitriolic attacks on female reporters, including Nancy Cordes, Katie Rogers, and Catherine Lucey.