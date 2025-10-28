Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fourteen killed in US strikes as Trump’s war against cartels escalates

Hegseth says US killed 14 people in alleged drug boat strikes, with one survivor
  • The US conducted three more strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats Monday, killing at least 14 people and raising the total death toll in its war on drug cartels to more than 50.
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said there was only one survivor after the US military struck four vessels in the Pacific Ocean.
  • The administration has carried out at least 13 strikes on 14 vessels since early September, targeting known narco-trafficking routes.
  • The US government declared an armed conflict with drug cartels, labelling them “unlawful combatants” and justifying the actions as defending the US homeland.
  • Critics, including members of Congress, have questioned the legality of the strikes, describing them as illegal extrajudicial killings and demanding legal justification.
